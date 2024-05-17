In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45.0. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Magnus vs CT 125X Comparison