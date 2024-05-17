HT Auto
Ampere Magnus vs Bajaj CT 125X

In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Bajaj CT 125X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (ex-showroom price). Magnus engine makes power and torque 250 W & 12 Nm @ 440 rpm. On the other hand, CT 125X engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Magnus has a range of up to 45.0. The CT 125X mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
Magnus vs CT 125X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus Ct 125x
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 49,999₹ 74,016
Range45.0-
Mileage75.0 kmpl59.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Magnus
Ampere Magnus
60
₹49,999*
*Ex-showroom price
CT 125X
Bajaj CT 125X
Drum
₹74,016*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Continuous Power
600 W-
Motor IP Rating
IP 54-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 440 rpm11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
45 - 50 km/Charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1880 mm693
Wheelbase
1415 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg-
Height
1190 mm810 mm
Width
710 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
Sealed Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,99986,853
Ex-Showroom Price
49,99974,016
RTO
06,451
Insurance
06,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0741,866

