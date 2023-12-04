In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 Ampere Magnus or Ampere V48 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at 49,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ampere V48 Price starts at 34,899 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus up to 45 - 50 km/charge and the V48 has a range of up to 45 - 50 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours. Ampere offers the V48 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less