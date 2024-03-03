HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT vs VXL 125

Ampere Magnus LT vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Ampere Magnus LT or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Magnus LT vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt Vxl 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 93,900₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
STD
₹93,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1.8 kW9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,0421,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
93,9001,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
4,1423,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1073,162

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125null | Petrol | Automatic1.33 - 1.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
    KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
    5 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     