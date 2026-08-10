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HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT [2024-2025] vs LX 125

Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Lx 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 79,900₹ 93,470
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT [2024-2025]
Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025]
STD
₹79,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1845 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1290 mm
Height
1155 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg115 kg
Additional Storage
22 l-
Width
690 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm149 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
81 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
13 degree-
Additional Features
HBSAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 l-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,5841,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90096,615
RTO
3,8927,729
Insurance
83,7926,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6022,382

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