Ampere Magnus LT Price starts at Rs. 93,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
The range of Magnus LT up to 81 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour.
Magnus LT vs iQube Electric Comparison