In 2024 Ampere Magnus LT or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT Price starts at Rs. 93,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus LT up to 81 km/charge and the iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. Magnus LT vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt Iqube electric Brand Ampere TVS Price ₹ 93,900 ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range 81 km/charge 100 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 5-6 Hour 5 Hours