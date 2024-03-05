In 2024 Ampere Magnus LT or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Ampere Magnus LT or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT Price starts at Rs. 93,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. Magnus LT has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. Magnus LT vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Ampere TVS Price ₹ 93,900 ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Range 81 km/charge - Mileage - 37 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 197.75 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5-6 Hour -