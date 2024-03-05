HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Ampere Magnus LT vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Ampere Magnus LT or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

Magnus LT vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 93,900₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-45 to 47.61 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-159.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
STD
₹93,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1.8 kW17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,0421,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
93,9001,23,870
RTO
09,909
Insurance
4,14210,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1073,106
Expert Rating
-

Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Raider
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150null | Petrol | Manual1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS160null | Petrol | Manual1.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar NS160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160null | Petrol | Manual1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 180

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
    5 Mar 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market, which competes with TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you buy
    4 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has received an update recently, revising its competition against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     