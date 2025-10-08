In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Ampere
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-