Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Ampere Suzuki Price ₹ 79,900 ₹ 88,376 Range 81 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.8 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-6 Hour -

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.