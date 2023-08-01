HT Auto
Ampere Magnus LT vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Ampere Magnus LT or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Magnus LT vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt Avenis
BrandAmpereSuzuki
Price₹ 93,900₹ 86,700
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Magnus LT
Ampere Magnus LT
STD
₹93,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
1.8 kW8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.5 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
98,0421,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
93,90086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
4,1426,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1072,199

