In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Access 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-