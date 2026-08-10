Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Elite Brand Ampere Prevail Electric Price ₹ 79,900 ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 81 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 1.8 kWh - Charging Time 5-6 Hour 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.