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HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT [2024-2025] vs Elite

Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Elite
BrandAmperePrevail Electric
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range81 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Charging Time5-6 Hour8 Hrs.

Filters
Magnus LT [2024-2025]
Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025]
STD
₹79,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1845 mm-
Wheelbase
1400 mm-
Height
1155 mm-
Kerb Weight
96 kg80 kg
Additional Storage
22 l-
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
81 km220 km
Max Speed
45 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W1000 W
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
bs6-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionHydraulic damping
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
13 degree30 degree
Additional Features
HBSSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 l-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,5841,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,29,999
RTO
3,8920
Insurance
83,7924,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6022,892

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