Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs M-5 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] M-5 Brand Ampere Komaki Price ₹ 79,900 ₹ 99,000 Range 81 km/charge 100-120 km/charge Battery Capacity 1.8 kWh - Charging Time 5-6 Hour -

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.