In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|M-5
|Brand
|Ampere
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|81 km/charge
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-