In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Leo
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|81 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|3 Hours