In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Ampere
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162.71 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-