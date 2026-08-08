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HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT [2024-2025] vs EHX20

Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs EHX20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Ehx20
BrandAmpereHero Lectro
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range81 km/charge60-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh36 V
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT [2024-2025]
Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025]
STD
₹79,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm
Length
1845 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Height
1155 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg
Additional Storage
22 l
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
81 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW
Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1500 W
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionSR Suntour Hydraulic XCM 650B ?15 E-thru 100 travel, Lock-In/Lock Out post mounted disc black
Rear Suspension
Dual Shocker-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
13 degree-
Additional Features
HBS-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 l-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh36 V, 10.9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,5842,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,35,000
RTO
3,8921,35,000
Insurance
83,7920
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6025,803

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