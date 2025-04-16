In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-