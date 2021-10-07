In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Ampere
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 69,766
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-