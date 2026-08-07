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HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT [2024-2025] vs Maestro Edge 125

Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Hero Maestro Edge 125

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Maestro edge 125
BrandAmpereHero
Price₹ 79,900₹ 70,700
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT [2024-2025]
Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025]
STD
₹79,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1845 mm1843 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1261 mm
Height
1155 mm1188 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg111 kg
Additional Storage
22 l-
Width
690 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
81 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
13 degree-
Additional Features
HBSXSens Technolog
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 l-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,58486,042
Ex-Showroom Price
79,90071,850
RTO
3,8926,048
Insurance
83,7925,839
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6021,849

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