In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus LT [2024-2025] up to 81 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Ampere
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|81 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|2 Hours