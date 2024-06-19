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HomeCompare BikesMagnus LT [2024-2025] vs Pulsar 150

Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Pulsar 150
BrandAmpereBajaj
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-47.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT [2024-2025]
Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025]
STD
₹79,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm165 mm
Length
1845 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1320 mm
Height
1155 mm1060 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg148 kg
Additional Storage
22 l-
Width
690 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm260 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
81 km705 km
Max Speed
45 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionTwin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerTelescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13 degree-
Additional Features
HBS-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
22 l-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12V - 4Ah VRLA
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,5841,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,05,144
RTO
3,8928,942
Insurance
83,7927,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6022,602

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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