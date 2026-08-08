In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Ampere
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-