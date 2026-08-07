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Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Aprilia SXR 125

In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs SXR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus lt [2024-2025] Sxr 125
BrandAmpereAprilia
Price₹ 79,900₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range81 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-6 Hour-

Filters
Magnus LT [2024-2025]
Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025]
STD
₹79,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Taillight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1845 mm1963 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm1361 mm
Height
1155 mm1205 mm
Kerb Weight
96 kg129 kg
Additional Storage
22 lYes
Width
690 mm803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
81 km-
Max Speed
45 kmph93 kmph
Max Power
1.8 kW9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1500 W-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic SuspensionHydraulic double telescopic
Rear Suspension
Dual ShockerHydraulic shock absorber
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
13 degree-
Additional Features
HBS-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 lYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hour-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh5A 12V
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,5841,47,494
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9001,33,058
RTO
3,89210,644
Insurance
83,7923,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6023,170

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