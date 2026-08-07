In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Aprilia Storm 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Storm 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs Storm 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Storm 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 85,169
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-