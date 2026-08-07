In 2026 Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus LT [2024-2025] Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Magnus LT [2024-2025] has a range of up to 81 km/charge. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Magnus LT [2024-2025] vs SR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus lt [2024-2025]
|Sr 160
|Brand
|Ampere
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 79,900
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|Range
|81 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|35 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|160 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hour
|-