HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMagnus EX vs FZS 25

Ampere Magnus EX vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Fzs 25
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
147 mm160 mm
Length
1920 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg154 kg
Height
1120 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm820 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
4,33810,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,546

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from five hours to around two and a half hours. It will have 7 major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut.
    Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be partially open by June: NHAI
    3 May 2024
    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon
    Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto
    6 May 2024
    Hyundai Motor had launched the Exter SUV in India back in July, 2023 as its smallest SUV. It is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai announces discount on top models, including Exter SUV, in May
    8 May 2024
    The Hyundai Creta offers a diverse range of powertrain options to cater to varying consumer preferences.
    This Hyundai SUV outperforms two biggest competitors combined in sales
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Exter SUV is being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes. Hyundai is also offering a CNG version of the SUV, a first in its segment.
    Hyundai Exter SUV, rival to Tata Punch, launched in India: First Look
    10 Jul 2023
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     