HomeCompare BikesMagnus EX vs FZ-FI V3

Ampere Magnus EX vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Fz-fi v3
BrandAmpereYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm282 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
147 mm165 mm
Length
1920 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg135 kg
Height
1120 mm1080 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm780 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove Box( Lubrication system - Wet sump ), ECO indicator
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,16,500
RTO
09,296
Insurance
4,3387,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,854

