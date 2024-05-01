HT Auto
Ampere Magnus EX vs Vespa VXL 150

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs VXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Vxl 150
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 150
Vespa VXL 150
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1920 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
685 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,62,049
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,46,188
RTO
011,695
Insurance
4,3384,166
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,483

