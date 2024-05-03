HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMagnus EX vs SXL 125

Ampere Magnus EX vs Vespa SXL 125

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The SXL 125 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Sxl 125
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
STD
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1920 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
685 mm690 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
4,3383,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,254

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Suzuki continues to showcase a strong growth momentum with sales achieving new heights every month
    Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales
    3 May 2024
    (L-R) CEO Niranjan Gupta with Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp at EICMA 2023
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 launches slated for 2024, new Vida EVs to come: CEO
    9 May 2024
    Hyundai Motor had launched the Exter SUV in India back in July, 2023 as its smallest SUV. It is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.28 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai announces discount on top models, including Exter SUV, in May
    8 May 2024
    The Hyundai Creta offers a diverse range of powertrain options to cater to varying consumer preferences.
    This Hyundai SUV outperforms two biggest competitors combined in sales
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     