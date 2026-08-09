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Ampere Magnus EX vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Elegante 150
BrandAmpereVespa
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1920 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg115 kg
Height
1120 mm1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s
Range
80-100 km
Max Speed
50 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,37,972
RTO
011,037
Insurance
3,9817,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9103,361

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