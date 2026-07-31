In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Raider Comparison