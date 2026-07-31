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Ampere Magnus EX vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Raider
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 84,900₹ 82,860
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hours-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm180 mm
Length
1920 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg123 kg
Height
1120 mm1028 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
685 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km-
Max Speed
50 kmph99 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,88195,526
Ex-Showroom Price
84,90082,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
3,9816,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
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Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
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Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
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The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
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The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ola S1.
Ampere Magnus EX long-ranged electric scooter launched at 68,999
14 Oct 2021
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