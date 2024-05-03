HT Auto
Ampere Magnus EX vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Ntorq 125
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 84,636
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-47 to 54.33 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Drum
₹84,636*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm155 mm
Length
1920 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg118 kg
Height
1120 mm1164 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm710 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxMulti-Mode Display-Street, Sport, Ride Stats, Incoming Call/Message/Missed Call Alerts, Navigation Assist, Last Parked Location Assist, Auto Reply SMS, Rider App
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes22 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,23897,752
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90084,636
RTO
06,770
Insurance
4,3386,346
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,101

