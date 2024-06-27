HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMagnus EX vs Jupiter 125

Ampere Magnus EX vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Jupiter 125
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 76,000
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-57.27 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹86,405*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm163 mm
Length
1920 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg108 kg
Height
1120 mm1168 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm681 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxNoise free starting, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg space - 380 mm, Body balance tech, Glove Box - 2Ltr, Tail lamp with reflector, Metal body, All in one lock, Patented Easy Center Stand, Signature Style Elements-Light guides, Chrome, Seat Styling ( Rexine Material ), Stylish Headlamp with Visor, Chrome Front Panels, ETFi Technology, IntelliGO ( Silent Start + Idle Stop Start ), Body Color pillion handle with safety reflector, Front turn signal lamp - Bulb, Inner panels with front glove box - Textured, More style Chrome garnish - Front,, Rear view Mirror - Texture, Utility box light - Optional, Malfunction Indicator, Instant Fuel Efficienecy, Instant Fuel Efficienecy
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,23899,701
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90086,405
RTO
06,912
Insurance
4,3386,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,142

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gnull | Petrol | Automatic76,234 - 82,734**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiternull | Petrol | Automatic73,340 - 89,748**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Jupiter
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic85,030 - 96,430**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
    eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter
    27 Jun 2024
    The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut and Prayagraj in the first phase, will become India's third longest expressway. It is expected to become operational by the end of this year.
    Ganga Expressway to open by year-end as Uttar Pradesh gets ready for four more
    28 Jun 2024
    The Pioneer 25 SUV uses a 75 kw hydrogen fuel cell as principal energy source, with the car capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and scale gradients of up to 130 per cent.
    Extreme H, world's first hydrogen-powered car race, unveils new model
    28 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.
    Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    View all
     