In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Jupiter Comparison