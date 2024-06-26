HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMagnus EX vs Apache RTR 180

Ampere Magnus EX vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Apache rtr 180
BrandAmpereTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Range121 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-177.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorX-ring chain
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Ground Clearance
147 mm180 mm
Length
1920 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg140 kg
Height
1120 mm1105 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm730 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxMuffler - Conventional design, TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Crash Alert, FI Technology, Glide Through Technology, Maximum Power - Sport :17.02 PS @9000 rpm,Urban/ Rain :14.54 PS @ 8200 rpm, Maximum Torque - Urban/ Rain :14.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm, Brake Fluid - DOT 3 / DOT 4
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,53,710
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,32,220
RTO
010,577
Insurance
4,33810,913
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3473,303

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V159.7 cc to 164.9 cc | Petrol | Manual1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160null | Petrol | Manual1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180null | Petrol | Manual1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Raidernull | Petrol | Manual95.22 - 1.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Raider

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway will become the first highway in Uttar Pradesh to be using solar panels to light up the road.
    Bundelkhand Expressway to get solar-powered CCTV cameras to monitor overspeeding vehicles
    26 Jun 2024
    The 594-km long Ganga Expressway, which will connect Meerut and Prayagraj in the first phase, will become India's third longest expressway. It is expected to become operational by the end of this year.
    Ganga Expressway to open by year-end as Uttar Pradesh gets ready for four more
    28 Jun 2024
    The Pioneer 25 SUV uses a 75 kw hydrogen fuel cell as principal energy source, with the car capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and scale gradients of up to 130 per cent.
    Extreme H, world's first hydrogen-powered car race, unveils new model
    28 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.
    Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper
    27 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter, its smallest SUV in India, at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review
    17 Jul 2023
    View all
     