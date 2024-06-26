In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Ampere
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|Range
|121 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-