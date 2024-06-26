In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs Storm ZX Comparison