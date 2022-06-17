In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Intruder Comparison