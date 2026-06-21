Magnus EX vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Ampere Suzuki Price ₹ 84,900 ₹ 88,376 Range 80-100 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.3 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-7 Hours -

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.