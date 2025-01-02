In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Access 125
|Brand
|Ampere
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-