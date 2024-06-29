In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs Super Eco S 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Super eco s 2
|Brand
|Ampere
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 85,500
|Range
|121 km/charge
|70 -85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-