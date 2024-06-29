HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMagnus EX vs Super Eco S 2

Ampere Magnus EX vs SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2 Price starts at Rs. 85,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Super Eco S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco S 2 in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs Super Eco S 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Super eco s 2
BrandAmpereSUPER ECO
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 85,500
Range121 km/charge70 -85 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Eco S 2
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2
S 2 STD
₹85,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.1 kW250 - 1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxSMART CHARGE 1.5 HOURS (OPTIONAL), MOBILE APP SUPPORT OPTIONAL, REGENERATIVE BREAKING SYSTEM, WIFI ENABLED yes (optional)
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh60 V, 21 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,05,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,9001,05,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3380
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,256

Super Eco S 2 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
SUPER ECO Super Eco S 2null | Electric | Automatic85,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Pronull | Electric | Automatic1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Super Eco S 2 vs S1 Pro

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    there is an abundance of motorcycles and scooters to choose from - new and used. Choose the one that serves your purpose
    Five essential tips to keep in mind when buying a pre-owned bike
    29 Jun 2024
    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain with a claimed fuel efficiency of 21.1 kmpl. However, in real life you can achieve 18 kmpl easily in city conditions.
    How hybrids could be the bridge to EV adoption?
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     