In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Simple Energy Dot One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy Dot One Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the Dot One has a range of up to 151 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Dot One Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Dot one
|Brand
|Ampere
|Simple Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|121 km/charge
|151 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|3 Hours 47 Minutes