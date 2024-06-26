In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Seeka SFlash250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SFlash250 Price starts at Rs. 71,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the SFlash250 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs SFlash250 Comparison