In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Magnus EX has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Ampere
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|-