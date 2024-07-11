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Ampere Magnus EX vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
Magnus EX vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Rv400
BrandAmpereRevolt Motors
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Charging Time6-7 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm215 mm
Length
1920 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg108 kg
Height
1120 mm1112 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km150 km
Max Speed
50 kmph85 kmph
Swappable Battery
YesYes
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9815,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9103,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The key highlight of the new Magnus EX is its claimed 121 Kms per charge range (ARAI tested).
Ampere offers festive discounts on Magnus EX, Primus electric scooters
25 Oct 2023
The Magnus EX electric scooter rivals the likes of the Ola S1.
Ampere Magnus EX long-ranged electric scooter launched at 68,999
14 Oct 2021
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