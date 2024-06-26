In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
Magnus EX vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Ampere
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 78,999
|Range
|121 km/charge
|90-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hrs.
|-