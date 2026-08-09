In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus ex
|Elite
|Brand
|Ampere
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 84,900
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|8 Hrs.