Magnus EX vs Elite Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Elite Brand Ampere Prevail Electric Price ₹ 84,900 ₹ 1.3 Lakhs Range 80-100 km/charge 220 km/charge Battery Capacity 2.3 kWh - Charging Time 6-7 Hours 8 Hrs.

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.