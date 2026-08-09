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Ampere Magnus EX vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs Elite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Elite
BrandAmperePrevail Electric
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.3 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge220 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Charging Time6-7 Hours8 Hrs.

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg80 kg
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km220 km
Max Speed
50 kmph80 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW1000 W
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic damping
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree30 degree
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxSwappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock
Odometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesLCD Digital screen
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9814,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,892

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