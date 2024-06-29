HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesMagnus EX vs LXS G 2.0

Ampere Magnus EX vs Lectrix LXS G 2.0

In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Lxs g 2.0
BrandAmpereLectrix
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 99,999
Range121 km/charge65-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-7 Hrs.3 Hrs.

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LXS G 2.0
Lectrix LXS G 2.0
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
2.1 kW1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
147 mm145 mm
Length
1920 mm1810 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
82 kg100 kg
Height
1120 mm1255 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hrs.3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
YesYes
Gradeability
13 Degree12 Degree
Additional Features
Front Glove Box-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.29 kWh3.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDBulb
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,2381,04,250
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,90099,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,3384,251
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3472,240

