In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Lectrix LXS G 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS G 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the LXS G 2.0 has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs LXS G 2.0 Comparison