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Ampere Magnus EX vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Ampere Magnus EX or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 84,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 80-100 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Magnus EX vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnus ex Mx3
BrandAmpereKomaki
Price₹ 84,900₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80-100 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.3 kWh-
Charging Time6-7 Hours4-5 Hours

Filters
Magnus EX
Ampere Magnus EX
STD
₹84,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ampere Magnus EX Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Front Left View
Top View
Right View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
147 mm-
Length
1920 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm-
Kerb Weight
82 kg-
Height
1120 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
685 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
10s-
Range
80-100 km80-90 km
Max Speed
50 kmph80 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.1 kW-
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Gradeability
13 Degree-
Additional Features
Front Glove BoxRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,8811,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
84,9001,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9814,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9102,554

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