In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Komaki DT 3000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki DT 3000 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus EX up to 121 km/charge and the DT 3000 has a range of up to 140-160 km/charge.
Magnus EX vs DT 3000 Comparison