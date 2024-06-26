In 2024 Ampere Magnus EX or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ampere Magnus EX Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Magnus EX has a range of up to 121 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Magnus EX vs SR125 Comparison